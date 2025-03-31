Body of young girl found 10 days after boat capsized on St. Johns River

Authorities have found the body of Victoria Marin, a young girl who was missing after a boat capsized in the St. Johns River on Friday, March 21.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to Action News Jax on Monday evening that Victoria’s body has been recovered.

FWC did not release any additional details on where or exactly when her body was found. She was one of four people who died.

We told you last week that family, friends, and co-workers of the victims have identified them as Cristian Marin, his children, Juan Camilo Marin and Victoria Marin, and Nubia Romero, Cristian’s mother.

Dive teams with FWC and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office worked for days to find the family.

Four people were recovered from the boat initially, but the Marin family was still missing. Romero, Cristian Marin’s mother, was found the night the boat capsized on Friday, March 21.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched from when the incident was first reported on Friday, March 21, until the search was suspended on the evening of Saturday, March 22.

FWC told Action News Jax that an adult male (Cristian Marin) was found dead late in the evening on Sunday, March 23. FWC said the body of a young boy (Juan Camilo Marin) was recovered in the early morning hours of Monday, March 24.

On Monday, March 24, vigils were held in both St. Augustine and at the Arlington Lions Club Boat Ramp, where the boat originally launched from.

On Tuesday, March 25, crews were still out on the water looking for little Victoria.

