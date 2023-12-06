FBI: No arrests made after flight diverted to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI confirms no arrests were made in the incident that caused a plane to divert to Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Action News Jax told you Tuesday night about a man and woman being escorted off a plane that had to land at Jacksonville International Airport.

It took off from Orlando and was heading to Rhode Island.

The Breeze Airways flight was rescheduled to leave Jacksonville for Providence, RI, on Wednesday morning.

Multiple witnesses tell Action News Jax that a woman who matches the description of one of the people escorted off the plane Tuesday night boarded the plane Wednesday morning.

We are working to confirm that it was the same woman and will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

