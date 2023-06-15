FHP makes DUI arrest in deadly December crash on Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday it arrested 23-year-old Sage Michael Young in a fatal Buckman Bridge crash that happened in December.

FHP said at the time of the crash, Young was driving under the influence and he was speeding. According to a tweet from FHP, Young rear-ended motorcyclist Martin Lynch, 41, while driving 109 miles per hour on the Buckman Bridge.

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson is a former FBI agent and has over 30 years of criminal justice experience. He explains what kind of prison time Young could face if found guilty.

“In this particular case, you are looking at basically a 15-year maximum sentence,” Carson said.

The minimum sentence is 4 years.

An FHP report said Young has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, and two counts of DUI for property damage and personal injury.

Before identifying Young as the suspect, FHP’s tweet pictured him being arrested and dressed in a military uniform. It’s unclear whether or not Young is a part of the military, but Carson says either way there is no reason why he shouldn’t have been identified.

“If he was in a military reactive squad or something of that nature there might be a reason to do that, but ordinarily no,” Carson said.

FHP said at the time of the crash Young, was driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .209. According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida’s BAC limit is .08.

