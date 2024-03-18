First Alert Traffic: Light out on Golfair Boulevard, semis will not be able to pass due to low wires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is letting the public know about a traffic light out on the Northside that could cause issues for semi-trucks.

The lights are out at the intersection of westbound Golfair Boulevard at Walgreen Road, JSO said.

Police said semi-trucks will not be able to pass in this area due to low-hanging wires.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor this traffic alert and will update this story when we have more information.

