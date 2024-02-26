First Coast High School on lockdown due to ‘report of a possible firearm on campus’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast High School is on lockdown due to “a report of a possible firearm on campus,” Duval County Public Schools said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it will give a briefing in reference to “police activity in the area” at 3:15 p.m.

The school sent the following message to families:

“Hello First Coast families this is Duval County Public Schools.

“We want to let you know that police are investigating a report of a possible firearm on campus. Due to the nature of this report and the current investigation, the school is currently in a lockdown status. Again, the school is in a lockdown status. Because this is so close to dismissal, it is possible that dismissal will be delayed.

“As we get additional information, we will keep you informed.”

DCPS said the school also sent this follow-up communication to parents, asking them not to come to the school at this time:

“Hello again First Coast families, Dismissal continues to be on hold as the police search the campus. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has requested that parents do not come to the campus at this time. We will call you back when the situation is clear, and it is possible to begin dismissal.”

Action News Jax has a crew outside the school. It appears that some students are being allowed to leave, parents are being allowed on campus to pick up their students, and some Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department vehicles are leaving.

Action News Jax will update this story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

