Former Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Gaffney Sr. files to run for seat in Florida House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A familiar name in Jacksonville politics is getting back in the game.

Former Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney Sr. has officially filed paperwork on Wednesday to run for Florida House District 13, a seat that covers Northwest Jacksonville.

Incumbent Rep. Angie Nixon posted to her Facebook page late Thursday afternoon that she would not seek re-election for that seat.

Nixon is reportedly considering a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2026. Nixon easily defeated another former Jacksonville City Council member, Brenda Priestly-Jackson, in 2024.

Also in the mix is Shemiah Rutledge, a Navy veteran who filed in August.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Gaffney served on the City Council from 2015 to 2023, representing District 7 until he was term-limited.

He has also led the Community Rehabilitation Center on the Northside for more than 30 years, a role that has kept him active in local healthcare and community service.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Gaffney’s son, Reggie Gaffney Jr., is a current Jacksonville City Council member serving District 8.

The Democratic primary is set for August 2026.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.