Former Jacksonville City Councilman Don Redman dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville City Councilman Don Redman has died, the Republican Party of Duval County announced on Wednesday.

Redman served on the City Council, representing the Southside in District 4, from 2007-2011 and again from 2011-2015.

He most recently ran for the District 4 seat in 2020 when it became open again, losing to current District 4 councilman Kevin Carrico.

Carrico shared the following statement on Facebook on Redman’s death:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former District 4 Councilman Don Redman. Don has been a servant of the Southside community for decades. We may have run a tough race together but there are three things I know about Don that are indisputable…. He loved the Lord, he loved this city, and he loved this country. My prayers are with his family and friends and may he rest peacefully with the Lord in heaven.”

Redman was also a longtime barber too, which Florida State Senator Clay Yarborough paid tribute to in a statement on Facebook:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, Don Redman. We attended the same church for years, served on City Council together, and he was my barber for a while, too.

“Don was steadfastly committed to Jesus, humble, hardworking, and he faithfully served our city. My prayers are with Debbie and his family.”

The Republican Party of Duval County released the following statement on Redman’s death:

“We are saddened to announce the passing of former City Councilman Don Redman.

“Councilman Redman’s service to our country during the Vietnam War guided him to continued service of our city. Councilman Redman served on numerous community boards and committees before his service on City Council; where he was known as a strong voice for his district and conservative values. Councilman Redman was also a strong advocate of fitness and wellbeing including participating and finishing every Gate River Run for over four decades.

“On behalf of the entire REC, Kim and I extend our deepest condolences to Don’s wife, Debbie, and the Redman Family at this difficult time.

“- Chairman Dean Black”

