Hallmark Gold Crown appears to be returning to St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears that Hallmark will be returning to the St. Johns Town Center.

Action News Jax spotted a sign that says, “Hallmark Gold Crown,” above 10261 River Marsh Drive, Unit 191.

This is located between Carter’s and Marshalls and used to be home to LifeWay Christian Store.

According to city building permit records, a permit has been filed for the Hallmark sign on the building.

This store opening would mark a return for the greeting card store to the St. Johns Town Center after a four-year absence.

The previous Hallmark was located at 4720 Town Crossing Drive, Suite 107, which is now home to The Escape Game Jacksonville.

Action News Jax has reached out to the St. Johns Town Center for more information on a potential opening date for the store.

