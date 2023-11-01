Increased police presence at Fletcher High due to threat of a shooting, DCPS says

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Fletcher High School is on lockdown “as a precaution due to an anonymous tip about a threat,” Duval County Public Schools said.

Additional police presence will be at the school on Wednesday, according to a message sent to families from Principal Dean Ledford.

Evolv weapons detection systems will also be used as students come into the school, Ledford said.

Ledford also said the school will operate on a “lockout” procedure, where students who left school earlier cannot return.

Here is the full message from Principal Ledford that was shared with families:

“Hello Fletcher High School families, this is Principal Ledford calling. I apologize for interrupting your morning, but I want you to be aware that we are responding to an anonymous tip stating that there will be a possible shooting today. As a precaution, we will operate the school on a lockout today, and we will have an additional police presence at the school. As normal, we will be using our Evolv weapons detection systems at in-take. Again, I want you to be aware of this situation and the precautions we are taking. I appreciate your patience and partnership as we work to keep our school secure and our students and staff safe. Thanks again. Have a great morning.”

