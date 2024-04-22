Jacksonville Beach shootings: Police chief report details ‘safety recommendations and path forward’

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith has issued a report on the three shootings that happened within the span of an hour in the city’s downtown area on St. Patrick’s Day.

The report details how an unpermitted gathering started near the pier around 2 p.m.

Unsanctioned boxing matches started around 5:30 p.m.

The shootings happened at approximately 7:49 p.m., 8:13 p.m., and 8:29 p.m.

James Jones III, 21, was killed in the third shooting, which happened in the parking lot of Sneakers Bar and Grill.

The report makes recommendations such as:

Recruit new officers and retain current ones to deal with staff shortages

Consider laws to fine unpermitted gatherings

Increase paid parking fees during “peak problem times”

Action News Jax is continuing to go through the report and will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30. You can read the full report below:

