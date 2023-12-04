Jacksonville City Council members gathering to discuss city’s homeless issue at morning meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council is holding a meeting Monday on how to address the city’s homeless issue.

Homelessness in Jacksonville is an issue that Action News Jax has been on top of all year, and Jacksonville City Council is now taking steps to alleviate the issue in the city.

The city is looking to give $200,000 to the Sulzbacher Center for a homeless diversion program, which would help give hotel assistance, car repairs and moving assistance for those in need.

Last week, the Homelessness and Affordable Housing Committee held its second of several scheduled meetings. They focused mostly on the homeless issue in the Bold City.

The city is also considering appropriating close to $2.4 million for rental assistance.

The 2 big projects would give $1 million to Jacksonville Housing Authority to build 5 new single-family units and $1 million to build a 90-unit apartment community off 103rd Street.

Jacksonville City Councilman Joe Carlucci is the chair of this committee, and he said that when it comes to funding to help tackle homelessness, it will come from 2 different avenues.

“So, Council President Salem and Mayor Donna Deegan both put in $500,000 to a diversion trust fund, so [the] diversion is helping people not become homeless,” he said.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. Action News Jax will keep you updated.

