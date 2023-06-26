Jacksonville dentist Joel David, founder of David & Associates, dies at the age of 69

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A well-known Jacksonville dentist died on Saturday, according to a news release sent by his office.

Dr. Joel David, 69, started the David & Associates practice more than 30 years ago.

The office said David led a team of 40 other dentists, surgeons and other medical staff.

David’s company also opened locations in cities like Orlando, Atlanta and Chicago during his career.

The news release announcing David’s death did not mention a cause of death.

