Jacksonville Dollar General shooting: 911 call made by shooter’s dad released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time, we’re hearing the 911 call from the father of the shooter from this weekend’s racially motivated attack at a Jacksonville Dollar General.

The man called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office after he found his son’s racist manifesto about the shooting.

He described his son’s vehicle to dispatchers:

Father: “A Honda Element?”

Dispatcher: “What color?”

Father: “Kinda brownish, tanish, grayish, gray. My wife is better at this. I’m sorry I’m a little upset.”

Dispatcher: “No, you’re fine, just take deep breaths.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the gunman, 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, took his own life after being cornered by officers.

Three people were killed in the shooting: 52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr, 29-year-old Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion.

