Jacksonville police say missing autistic man has been found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 5:34 p.m., 2/13/24: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Aidan Anthony Spies, 19, has been found safe.

Original story below:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 19-year-old autistic man considered to be “endangered.”

Aidan Anthony Spies was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday “walking away from a medical facility” on the Westside in the 5700 block of Normandy Boulevard after he was discharged, JSO said in a news release.

Spies is described as 5′5″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs “15″ Jersey and tan pants.

“Though high functioning and able to care for himself, Aidan has been diagnosed with autism,” JSO said. “Due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, we are seeking his location in an effort to ascertain his safety.”

Anyone who has seen Spies or who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

