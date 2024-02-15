Jacksonville police has ‘renewed hope’ in solving 2011 cold case double murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A double murder, still unsolved more than 12 years later.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives told Action News Jax Thursday the trail went cold after multiple suspects broke into the westside home of John Ragin, shooting and killing him and his brother Eric Stubbs. It all happened on Bristol Bay Court on June 29, 2011.

“We definitely feel like the suspects and the victims know each other, based simply on the fact that there’s no force entered into the residence, which told investigators that they allowed them to come into the residence,” JSO Homicide Detective Travis Oliver said.

However, almost 13 years later, Oliver told Action News Jax police have “renewed hope” in finding those responsible.

“The detectives look at it on today’s technologies versus 2011 technology. And that’s how we’re able to move forward and a lot of the cases,” Oliver said. “We have people that we feel that we need to really focus our attention on and then modern technology is helping us to direct our attention onto those people.”

Nonetheless, police say they still need the public’s help in bringing this case to a close and bringing closure to the victims’ families.

“We get to a point in investigation where we can [only] do so much with the technology. But our main key on any case, in any investigation, is witnesses. So the technology can get us to a certain point, and then we solicit witnesses to move us to the next level,” Oliver said.

Those with any information about this case are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a potential reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

