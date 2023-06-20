3 shot in Jacksonville’s Riverview neighborhood, source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is on the scene of police presence in the Riverview area.

A source tells Action News Jax that three people have been shot.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has portions of 4th Avenue blocked off.

This is located between Ribault Avenue and Lem Turner Road near Riverview Park.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.

