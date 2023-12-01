Jacksonville police investigating person shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating reports of a person shot.

Police are responding to the 14800 block of Bell Estates Road, which is north of Yellow Water Road and Normandy Boulevard.

JSO is expected to give a briefing on the investigation at 2:15 p.m.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene to get more information and will have updates in this story as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.