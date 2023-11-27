Jacksonville police: Man killed in ‘malicious’ shooting at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed Monday afternoon in a shooting on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were called around 3:20 p.m. about gunshots at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Collins Road, which is just west of Interstate 295 and U.S. 17.

The call was upgraded to a person shot, JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said.

Police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and found a man around 20-25 years of age had been shot multiple times.

Rudlaff said JFRD pronounced the man dead.

There were several people in the complex during the shooting and police are speaking with them about what they saw, Rudlaff said.

Rudlaff called the shooting “malicious.”

Police are also searching for surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Investigators do not have information about the suspect, but they believe that the weapon used was a rifle.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

