Jacksonville police investigating ‘traffic fatality’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to a “traffic fatality.”

Police are responding to the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Herschel Street.

Police are expected to give a briefing on the investigation at 11 a.m.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene and will have the latest details as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.