Jacksonville Public Library now automatically renewing books

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Public Libraries is starting a new program that automatically renews books.

As of Aug. 1, most physical materials checked out will be renewed automatically at any Jacksonville Public Library branch.

Now, three days before it’s due, the library will attempt to renew it. If successful, the loan period will be extended from the existing due date. This doesn’t include items with holds, items already renewed twice, digital items or interlibrary loans. Lost and damaged fees will also prevent automatic renewals.

For more information, visit the Jacksonville Public Library website.

