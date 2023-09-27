Jacksonville sheriff to discuss recent ‘violent crime in the city’ in news briefing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will be discussing “recent occurrences involving violent crime in the city,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Waters will hold a news briefing at 5 p.m. at the Police Memorial Building in downtown Jacksonville.

The news release did not say which crimes the sheriff would be addressing, but it comes after a violent stretch of days in Jacksonville where children have been killed.

A 3-year-old girl was among 3 people killed in a shooting at the JTB Apartments on Saturday and on Wednesday, a 6-year-old was killed in a shooting in Lackawanna.

Action News Jax will carry the briefing LIVE on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5

