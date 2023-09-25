Family members identify 3-year-old girl killed in shooting at JTB apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a tragic incident that unfolded at an apartment complex on A C Skinner Parkway last night, Action News Jax has learned of a devastating loss involving a three-year-old child, Kae’lynn Marie Matthews, who was one of the three victims fatally shot.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, this incident arose from a dispute over the possible sale of a dog and the suspects(s) are still on the run.

Family members identified the young victim, and her grandmother, too grief-stricken to provide an interview today, described Kae’lynn Marie Matthews as a loving three-year-old who always shared hugs with her family members. This devastating loss has left the family shattered.

On Saturday night, at the JTB Apartment Complex on A C Skinner Parkway, tragedy struck, resulting in the deaths of three people.

According to JSO, five people had gathered at the complex for the purpose of selling a dog. However, a dispute erupted, resulting in four out of the five people being shot, with three of them losing their lives. The youngest victim was the three-year-old girl, Kae’lynn Marie Matthews.

Today, her grandmother identified her and shared that Kae’lynn loved going to school and spending time with her friends. Her favorite game was hide and seek, and she had an immense love for her family, always offering hugs whenever she saw them. The grandmother added that the three-year-old was visiting someone at the apartment complex with a family member and did not reside there.

The community is in shock over this tragic shooting incident. Joe Morris, a resident, expressed his disbelief.

“People in this community always have... the cars are nice... so it’s a reflection of the community,” Morris told Action News Jax.

One neighbor reported hearing at least 30 gunshots last night, and bullet holes were visible on the side of an apartment building at the scene.

Ola Segngal, another resident in the area, emphasized that such incidents were unusual for the neighborhood.

“We need to do better, we all need to do better. No matter where you live, it can happen right next to you,” Seggnal stated.

In the aftermath of the shooting, JSO reported that two men were seen leaving the area in a black sedan. Authorities are now urging anyone with information about this incident to call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

