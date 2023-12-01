Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responding to reported shooting at Avenues Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is responding to reports of a shooting at the Avenues Mall.

Officers are currently on the scene.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information and will update this story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.