Jax TECH Week next week, will feature UNF’s Florida Data Science for Social Good

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida has teamed up with the JAX Chamber, Jacksonville IT Council and NLP Logix to present Jax TECH Week, which will feature UNF’s Florida Data Science for Social Good (Fl-DSSG) project.

The week’s main events are as follows:

FL-DSSG’s Big Reveal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at WJCT Studios

TECH Coast Conference from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at UNF’s Adam W. Herbert University Center

Jax TECH networking social from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Surfer The Bar

The FL-DSSG and Jax Tech social events are free and open to the public, and tickets are still available for the TECH Coast Conference.

UNF’s FL-DSSG program is in its 7th year and works with local nonprofits, small businesses and agencies. As part of the program, interns work as a team to help assist partners in making decisions based on data collected from these partners’ most important issues.

The 12-week internship supports seven UNF student interns from different fields of study who crunch data and provide solutions under the guidance of Dr. Dan Richard, psychology associate professor, and Dr. Karthikeyan Umapathy, School of Computing associate professor.

The Big Reveal event will present data solutions on the following projects:

FL-DSSG investigated the 2020 Census data to learn about the populations who were not counted, where they were located, their demographic profiles and other data to improve census results in the future for the Florida Philanthropic Network.

FL-DSSG utilized LEAD survey responses and other relevant data to assist with finding a baseline from school and art education data to compare and rate after-school art programs for the Cathedral Arts Project.

FL-DSSG looked at patterns and trends in the past six years of “Florida Companies to Watch” application data to develop a dashboard that identifies trends within the type of companies and found areas where programs could expand support for second-stage companies at GROWFL.

The Tech Coast Conference, hosted by the Jacksonville IT Council since 2014, provides a forum for local businesses, IT decision-makers, technology innovators and the local talent pool to present, discuss and share their discoveries, advances and solutions. Among the many speakers, UNF Vice President and Chief Information Officer Brian Verkamp will join some of the area’s top C-Suite technology leaders for a leadership panel discussion.

For more information, visit Florida Data Science for Social Good webpage and register for TECH Coast Conference.

