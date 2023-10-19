JetBlue flight from Orlando diverted to JAX airport due to ‘unruly passenger,’ continues on to NYC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A JetBlue flight from Orlando that was headed to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York had to divert to Jacksonville International Airport “due to an unruly passenger,” the Jacksonville Aviation Authority said.

According to data from FlightAware, Flight 784 departed from MCO airport in Orlando at 12:11 p.m. The flight landed at JAX airport at 1:21 p.m.

FBI Jacksonville said the passenger was removed from the flight by JAA police and the FBI agents assisted, which is protocol.

The passenger is not in custody and no charges will be filed, the FBI said.

FlightAware data shows that the flight continued on to JFK and was set to land in New York at 4:49 p.m.

JetBlue released the following statement to Action News Jax:

“On Thursday, October 19, JetBlue flight 784 with scheduled service from Orlando to New York’s JFK Airport diverted to Jacksonville after a passenger began acting erratically shortly after take-off. The flight landed safely in Jacksonville where law enforcement was called to assist in escorting the passenger off the aircraft. The flight has since taken off again for New York. Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and further inquiries should be directed to law enforcement in Jacksonville.”

