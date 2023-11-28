JFRD: No one hurt after heating materials catch home on fire in Longbranch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a residential fire on East 25th Street early Tuesday morning.

According to JFRD, there was fire damage to the structure, but there were no injuries or displacements. The fire is now out.

Firefighters believe that the fire was started due to improper heating materials.

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of East 25th street. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 28, 2023

