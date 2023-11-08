Johnathan Quiles: Man sentenced to life for killing pregnant niece, sex battery asks for new trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man who was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his 16-year-old pregnant niece in September is asking for a new trial.

Investigators say Johnathan Quiles raped, impregnated, and killed his 16-year-old niece Iyana Sawyer and her unborn child. Quiles was also found guilty of sexual battery.

A jury recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole for Quiles. In October, Quiles was sentenced to two sentences of life in prison with a 20-year minimum mandatory and life in prison for the sexual battery charge, which will all be served consecutively. Quiles will be designated as a sexual predator.

Quiles wrote a letter to Judge Anthony R. Salem, which was received by the Duval County Clerk of Courts on October 24, claiming he did not have enough time to review the state’s evidence such as depositions.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“September 10th 2023 @ 5;00 pm (sic), was when I received some of the depositions taken. This stack of papers was more than one foot high and was given to me less than 24hrs prior to picking jury,” Quiles wrote.

Quiles also claimed in his letter that Judge Salem was crying during witness testimony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Your honor during guilt phase you not only rushed my council in the cross, you where (sic) visibly crying during witness testimony. During penalty phase while the impact statements were being read you also was crying on the bench, and again during the last phase, sentencing phase,” Quiles wrote.

In the last paragraph of his letter, Quiles mentioned this again, writing, “Your honor there where (sic) many comments of the public which confirms such actions taking place during pretrial as well as during trial. Many where taking a back (sic) by the emotion displayed by your honor as well as the state. I believe without a shadow of a doubt this was a tipping scale in the eyes of the public and the jury. My staff pointed out you (sic) demeanor during an impact statmen (sic) on record as well as the jury. I believe in good faith these issues I have brought to light should grant me a new and fair trial with the respect to the judiciary.”

Read Quiles’ full letter to Salem below:

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.