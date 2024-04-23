JSO cruiser involved in crash on San Pablo Road and Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicle was involved in a crash with a civilian on San Pablo Road and Beach Boulevard.

Action News Jax was alerted of a crash in the area at 9:19 a.m. and learned from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department that one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan headed to the scene and noticed upon arrival that a JSO cruiser was involved in the crash.

Action News Jax has reached out to JSO for comment and is waiting to hear back.

