JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a chilly morning ahead of a mild afternoon.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, Tuesday will have a chilly start inland in the 40s and 50s. He says there is a dry day ahead with sunny skies breaking out in the morning.

Highs will reach the 70s in the afternoon and will head back up to the lower 80s on Wednesday.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Chilly start. A few clouds early. Turning sunny. High: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool. Low: 50

WED: Mostly Sunny. High 81/Low 50

THU: Mostly Sunny. High 85/Low 57

FRI: Partly Sunny. Isolated shower. High 82/Low 62

SAT: Partly Cloudy. High 82/Low 64

SUN: Partly Cloudy. High 81/Low 65

MON: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85/Low 63

