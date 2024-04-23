JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a chilly morning ahead of a mild afternoon.
According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, Tuesday will have a chilly start inland in the 40s and 50s. He says there is a dry day ahead with sunny skies breaking out in the morning.
Highs will reach the 70s in the afternoon and will head back up to the lower 80s on Wednesday.
Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
TODAY: Chilly start. A few clouds early. Turning sunny. High: 74
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool. Low: 50
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
WED: Mostly Sunny. High 81/Low 50
THU: Mostly Sunny. High 85/Low 57
FRI: Partly Sunny. Isolated shower. High 82/Low 62
SAT: Partly Cloudy. High 82/Low 64
SUN: Partly Cloudy. High 81/Low 65
MON: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85/Low 63
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area