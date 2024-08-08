JSO: Elderly man hit and killed while crossing Avenue B, suspect on the run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on 45th Street and Avenue B.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to police, at around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a red Dodge Charger struck an older man as he was crossing Avenue B. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Dodge Charger fled the scene northbound on Avenue B.

Read: ‘When I say it blew up, it blew up:’ Neighbors describe explosion that rocked Hillcrest neighborhood

Anyone with information about the red Dodge Charger or the driver is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. The caller may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is the 80th traffic death in Duval County this year.

The intersection of Avenue B and 45th Street was closed for about an hour last night, but it has since reopened.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as we learn more.

Read: 2 arrested in plot to attack Taylor Swift’s Austria concerts

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.