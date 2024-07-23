JSO, Fire Marshal investigating fire at Believer’s Joy Worship Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, teams are still at the scene investigating what started a fire in a church in North Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal are still at the scene of Believer’s Joy Worship Center on Yellow Bluff Road. We still don’t know what caused the fire.

An officer at the scene told Action News Jax that close to 2 dozen fire trucks were sent to put out the fire.

Action News Jax also spoke to a neighbor who said her family was leaving their driveway when everything happened.

“It was crazy. It just started going up in flames,” the neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

One witness also said they saw a woman being taken into custody.

Action News Jax has contacted both JSO and JFRD to find out more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as we learn more.

