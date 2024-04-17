JSO: Man shot twice while walking along Moncrief Road West

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot twice while walking down Moncrief Road West.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area and located a man in his 20s with 2 gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Detectives believe that the shooting happened when an unknown suspect got out of an unknown car and shot at the victim while he was walking in the area. Police are still working to determine which side of the road the victim was walking on.

Read: Sun-Ray Cinema at risk of closure, addresses concerns over risk of losing 5-Points location

Police believe the incident was isolated and poses no further threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: JSO: Two suspects arrested in crossfire shooting that hit school bus with kids on board

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.