JSO: Two suspects arrested in crossfire shooting that hit school bus with kids on board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests made in the shooting of a school bus with children onboard.

Action News Jax brought you the story on Monday when that school bus was hit by gunfire in the Hogans Creek area on Dr. Roy Baker Street. One bullet hole was found in the driver’s window with at least 30 kids on the bus at the time.

Thankfully, JSO said none of the kids or the driver were physically hurt.

During an initial investigation by detectives with JSO’s Robbery/Violent Crimes Unit, multiple people at a nearby apartment complex were involved in a verbal argument. JSO said this led to an exchange of gunfire resulting in the school bus being struck.

During a canvassing of the area, several shell casings were found.

JSO said that the investigation led them to two people involved in the shooting.

“As a result of the actions taken by detectives, two persons of interest were quickly identified as being involved in the shooting incident,” JSO said in a statement. “Nailah Doles, female, 23, and Jayden Mobley, male, 17, were located and interviewed about their roles in the incident.”

After being interviewed both Doles and Mobley were arrested for attempted murder.

