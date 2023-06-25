JSO: Neighborhood safe after bomb threat subsided in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight bomb threat on 3rd Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, around 1:34 a.m. after getting calls about a potential bomb threat. Upon arrival, officers located a potentially destructive device.

Residents in nearby homes were told to evacuate for their safety, and people in the area outside the evacuation zone were told to shelter in place.

Read: Family Support Services teams up with YMCA to give foster families discounted memberships

JSO’s Hazardous Devices Unit responded, and the scene is no longer active. There is currently no information available on what the device was or if it was determined to be a real bomb.

At this time, police don’t believe any suspects are outstanding. Detectives believe they have identified and are in contact with all parties involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Goodwill in Jax Beach reopens after massive renovation

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.