JSO: Woman found shot dead in car found by bystander in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed in a car on Old Middleburg Road South.

According to detectives, at around 6 a.m. Thursday, a bystander was passing by and noticed a parked car with its lights on and bullet holes in it. The bystander called 911, and JSO patrol and JFRD responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, JFRD personnel found a woman inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if the woman drove herself to the area.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are working with the State Attorney’s Office to conduct an investigation. Detectives are canvassing the area for potential witnesses and video surveillance. There is no motive or suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, people are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

