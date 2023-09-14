Hurricane Lee downgrades to Category 2, strong rip currents expected through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Lee has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but its rip currents are still an issue along the east coast.

According to Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team, Hurricane Lee was downgraded at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. It continues to travel north and will pass Jacksonville’s latitude 800+ miles to the east sometime in the morning.

High seas and surf will continue to be an issue due to Hurricane Lee despite it’s distance. Surf is expected to reach 5-6 ft on Thursday and Friday, and rip currents will continue to be an issue over the weekend.

The First Alert Weather Team is also tracking Hurricane Margot in the Northern Atlantic. Hurricane Margot is a Category 1 storm and is expected to hold that strength for a few more days before weakening. There should be no local impacts.

First Alert Meteorologists are tracking another tropical wave that is trying to organize in the Eastern Atlantic. It should move northwest over the next few days and may impact Bermuda.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue tracking the tropics and will update you as information becomes available.

