Local furniture store suffers damage after an early morning hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family-owned Jacksonville furniture store is now picking up the pieces after a car crashed into their business early Sunday morning.

“I looked through the store and I couldn’t believe,” said Fawzy Khalil, the store’s owner.

Fawzy Khalil said he came rushing to the Furniture Mattress Depot after a devastating call from a neighbor.

Surveillance video captured the moment the vehicle hit the building. Then three people appear to jump out and take off running.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers are working this as a hit-and-run and have not made any arrests yet.

The impact shattered the front windows, leaving shards of glass everywhere.

“Everything is a big loss for me,” said Khalil.

Khalil said that once the car caught on fire, it led to smoke and water damage, which destroyed several mattresses and furniture sets inside.

They’ve had to throw out about 15-to- 20 pieces of merchandise.

But despite the thousands of dollars in damage, Khalil is grateful no one was hurt.

“I’m glad they did this at night because if they did it in the day in the business, definitely some people would have got killed,” Khalil said.

At this time, the owner is not sure when he will be able to reopen his doors for customers.

His biggest concern is getting the windows fixed.

If you would like to help them rebuild, here is the GoFundMe.

Fundraiser by Islam Khalil: Rebuild Fawzy’s Family Furniture Store in Jacksonville

