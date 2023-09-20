‘Lock out’ at Fletcher High: Tip about gun leads police to student who brought Nerf gun to school

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after getting information that a student brought a handgun to Fletcher High School.

Police said in a Facebook post that they received the information around noon.

Investigators found that a freshman student brought a Nerf gun to school and then he passed it to a junior student who left campus.

The junior student has been identified and police said the school has initiated a “Lock Out” procedure, where students who left school earlier cannot return.

Neptune Beach police said they are working with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department and Duval County School Police in the investigation.

