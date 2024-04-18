Man arrested for aggravated child abuse after disturbing viral video, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is under arrest for aggravated child abuse after a disturbing viral video was reported to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to many people.

JSO said in a Facebook post that Tracy O. Williams, 29, “was apprehended with the assistance of K9 Freedom due to his active resistance.”

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan confirmed Wednesday with law enforcement sources that a man, later identified as Williams, was in custody in connection to the incident.

JSO thanked the community for coming forward and reporting the video to police.

“We extend a heartfelt thank you to our community for your vigilance and assistance in seeing justice rightfully served. Your actions are a powerful reminder that we can come together to protect our community and ensure #Jax is safe for all,” JSO wrote in its post.

A video shared online has brought to light a distressing case of a Child Abuse incident. It underscores the importance... Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 18, 2024

