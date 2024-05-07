Man arrested for video voyeurism after recording women in bathroom at Marshalls in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax learned the name of the Jacksonville man charged with recording women in a department store bathroom.

Titus McDonell is the man police say was seen on video walking out of the women’s restroom at Marshalls after secretly recording them.

Action News Jax first brought this story to you back in March.

McDonell is now in jail, and he’s due in court on May 15.

