Mayor Deegan launching River City Readers initiative at January event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan and the City of Jacksonville are launching a citywide literacy challenge for all Duval County students.

The program is called River City Readers and will kick off on Jan. 27 at the Jacksonville Public Library Main Branch Downtown.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will receive free books to get started, prizes and free fun for the whole family!

For more information or to RSVP for the kick-off event, visit the River City Readers page on the City of Jacksonville website.

