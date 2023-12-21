FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Coast Guard with the search for three boaters from Georgia.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the sheriff’s office, Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow left Brunswick, Georgia on October 14 for a commercial fishing trip and haven’t been seen since.

Deputies say the shorelines along Florida’s east coast have become a “prime area of interest” after a portion of their boat was found Wednesday morning near Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FCSO is currently working with the US Coast Guard and family members of the missing boaters as a portion of their boat... Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Read: Coast Guard said it’s suspended search for fishermen who went missing off Brunswick coast

More debris was found off the coast of Saint Augustine last week.

The missing boaters’ families say they haven’t lost hope that they’ll be found.

Read: United Cajun Navy announces debris from Carol Ann located off coast of St. Augustine

“We’re just so very hopeful that the boys are near or in that same drift pattern,” Barlow’s mother Kim Jones said.

People assisting with the search are being asked to photograph any items they find and call their local sheriff’s office or the Coast Guard to hold them.

Read: Family of fishermen missing off Brunswick coast say they’ll keep searching if Coast Guard stops

VIDEO: Flagler Sheriff's office joins search for 3 missing boaters after debris found in Palm Coast The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the U.S. Coast Guard with the search for three boaters from Georgia (Charles Frazier, WFTV.com/WFTV)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.