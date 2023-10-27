Coast Guard said it’s suspended search for fishermen who went missing off Brunswick coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Coast Guard has announced that it suspended its search on Thursday for three local fisherman that went missing off the Brunswick, Georgia coast.

Action News Jax has been following this story since 3 people on board a 31-foot fishing boat went missing Fri., Oct. 20.

The three men embarked on their journey last Saturday, with the expectation of returning home last Thursday afternoon. However, they never arrived, and family members have not heard a word from them.

The fishing boat, named the ‘Carol Ann’ went roughly 80 miles offshore of Brunswick. The U.S. Coast Guard began efforts to locate them on Friday.

The three men on board are Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson, and Dalton Conway.

Stevie Conway, Dalton’s sister and Caleb’s girlfriend told Action News Jax, “It’s absolutely terrifying. We are sick to our stomachs. Lots of tears and gatherings, getting together to try to uplift each other and stay positive whenever we’re all wanting to fall apart.”

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, crews searched more than 94,000 square miles, an area larger in size than the states of Georgia and South Carolina combined, over the span of seven days.

“Despite the unwavering dedication of our crews, regrettably, we have not been able to uncover any traces of the vessel and have made the difficult decision to suspend the search for three beloved family members,” Capt. Frank DelRosso, commander, Coast Guard Sector Charleston said. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partner agencies and the countless volunteers who have lent their assistance in this arduous search. Undoubtedly, they, like us, share in the deep sympathy we hold for the families of the missing individuals.”

The owner of the vessel ‘Carol Ann’ reported to Coast Guard Sector Charleston that he hired a crew of three people that failed to return on Oct. 18, as scheduled. The crew was reported to have gone deep-sea fishing offshore Brunswick. The last communication with the owner and the vessel was on the day they departed.

