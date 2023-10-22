Coast Guard continues search for 3 local men missing off coast of Brunswick while on fishing trip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard continues its search tonight for three local men who went missing while on a fishing trip off the coast of Brunswick.

The three men embarked on their journey last Saturday, with the expectation of returning home last Thursday afternoon. However, it’s been three days, and family members have not heard a word from them. They are now hoping for a miracle.

This 31-foot fishing boat, named the ‘Carol Anne,’ has been missing since Thursday afternoon, roughly 80 miles offshore Brunswick. The U.S. Coast Guard joined the search effort on Friday.

On board were three individuals: Tyler Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson, and Dalton Conway.

Stevie Conway, Dalton’s sister and Caleb’s girlfriend told Action News Jax “It’s absolutely terrifying. We are sick to our stomachs. Lots of tears and gatherings, getting together to try to uplift each other and stay positive whenever we’re all wanting to fall apart.”

This was just another business trip for Dalton and Tyler, who Stevie says are professional fishermen. They go out whenever the weather is favorable, catching deep-sea fish that are in season.

However, this was Caleb’s first trip.

“They usually like to go out about 70 to 80 miles offshore. And then, like I said, travel up towards the North Carolina area to catch more fish up there,” Stevie stated. “They did want to go fish the carrier this trip, a sunken boat.”

The Coast Guard recently updated their search status, revealing that someone spotted the men fishing at Triple Ledge on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. Stevie speculates her brother may have led them farther north.

“It’s not very common for him to do this. Usually, he has communication,” Stevie expressed.

Unfortunately, the communication device has been reportedly down since they hit the waters on Saturday, and no one has heard from them since.

The Coast Guard’s air and surface crews were searching all day Friday and Saturday. Stevie maintains constant communication with them, and, as of now, no significant findings have been reported.

However, there is a silver lining – a raft on the boat equipped with a new form of technology.

“As soon as that raft touches water, it’ll ping the Coast Guard immediately with their location, and that hasn’t happened yet. So, which means that raft has not hit the water,” Stevie commented.

Stevie did acknowledge the possibility that the ping may not have worked, prompting the Coast Guard to look for debris and life jackets.

“We’re just continuing to stay positive throughout all this and hoping that the Coast Guard calls us with some kind of good, positive news at some point,” Stevie said.

Stevie Conway states that the boat’s owner and other fishermen intend to join the search tomorrow to assist the Coast Guard in their efforts to find the missing men.

