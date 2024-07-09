Nail salon owner speaks out after car crashes into building

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner of a nail salon on 103rd Street is speaking out after a car crashed into the building housing her business on Sunday morning. She now faces thousands of dollars worth of damages.

Action News spoke with that business owner as she was boarding up the storefront on Monday.

The owner of the shop, Huong Nguyen, let Action News Jax’s Nicholas Brooks go inside the building. The first thing he saw was the front doors on the floor. There was shattered glass all over the front of the business.

The owner told Action News Jax that she has had the business for 25 years. She never thought she would see it in this condition.

“I feel so bad right now,” she said.

Nguyen was informed Sunday that a woman driving a car jumped the curb and ran into her shop. The woman also struck this pillar with her car.

The shop is temporarily shut down for repairs.

“I hope they can fix this so I can open soon. I hope my customers come back when I reopen,” Nguyen told Brooks.

Action News spoke with one of the business’ customers who said she would wait until it reopens.

“I’ll be back. I come all the time,” said the nail shop customer.

It’s not clear how much it’s going to cost to repair the shop, but the owner thinks it could be thousands of dollars.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to find out what led to the wreck and what happened to the driver, but we haven’t heard back yet on those details.

Nguyen doesn’t know when they will reopen, but she asks her customers to remain with her as her business recovers.

