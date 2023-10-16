New study ranks best colleges, universities in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s still great to be a Florida Gator, according to a new study.

A WalletHub ranking placed the University of Florida in Gainesville No. 19 overall in the country.

With the first “early decision” college application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $58,000 per year, WalletHub released its 2024′s Best College & University Rankings report on Monday.

The personal finance website compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories. The categories ranged from cost and financing to student selectivity to even career outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For Jacksonville-area schools, the University of North Florida ranked at No. 372 on the list.

Here’s how other universities in Florida ranked in the nation on the list overall:

No. 62: Florida State University

No. 90: University of Miami

No. 145: University of South Florida

No. 153: University of Central Florida

No. 174: Florida Polytechnic University

No. 194: Florida A & M University

No. 203: University of Tampa

No. 262: Florida Southern College

No. 280: Florida International University

No. 388: University of West Florida

No. 432: Florida Institute of Technology

No. 478: Nova Southeastern University

To view the full study, visit the link here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.