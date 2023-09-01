Child hit by car on the Westside; Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded Friday morning to the Westside where they say a person was hit by a car.

Action News Jax has confirmed the person hit is a child.

JFRD shared a social media post at 7:15 a.m. saying there are critical injuries in the incident, which happened at Lane Avenue and Miss Muffet Lane.

This is a car vs a pedestrian. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) September 1, 2023

Action News Jax is working to get more information and will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.