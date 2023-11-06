Police activity shuts down I-95 in both directions at Golfair Boulevard in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Interstate 95 is shut down in both directions from West 8th Street to Lem Turner Road due to police activity, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The Florida Highway Patrol lists the closure as a “traffic advisory” on its traffic map.

FHP told Action News Jax that the police activity is due to a pursuit involving the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, but FHP said it is not involved.

JSO told Action News Jax that officers first responded to a call of shots fired at Dunn Avenue and Harts Road on the Northside and the suspects drove away.

