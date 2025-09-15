‘Reaching the Unreached’: Jacksonville officer helps families in other countries through nonprofit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer is going beyond the badge to help other people succeed throughout the world.

Max Morel is the founder of Reaching the Unreached, a nonprofit that aims to give families locally and in other countries around the world who are living in poverty the tools they need to help them break out of that cycle in a sustainable way.

“We bought them a television. We bought them a laptop and an HDMI cable along with a webcam,” Morel said. “We’re teaching them English. We’re teaching them about human trafficking because, unfortunately, this happens in a lot of these areas that we go into quite often. And then eventually, what we want to grow that into once we have the English language established is financial literacy.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On September 26, the nonprofit is holding its Reviving Hope Fundraising event at Sip Cocktail Bar to help raise money and provide a renewed sense of hope to poverty-stricken families around the world.

“Essentially, it’s us teaching them how to fish, then more than just giving them a fish with Reaching the Unreached,” Morel said.

Reaching the Unreached has six board members, including Max and Evan Rajita, the owner of Decca and Sip Cocktail Bar. For both Max and Evan, the work they are doing is personal to them.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I’m a first-generation immigrant here, and we’re living the American dream. But I want to share that with other people in other parts of the world,” Rajita said.

“I’m a first-generation immigrant here as well,” said Morel. “I was there. I grew up that way. And I want to give those kids that glimmer of hope that so many of us want.”

Reviving Hope will be held at Sip Cocktail Bar on September 26th from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Click hereto download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click hereto download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click hereto stream Action News Jax live.