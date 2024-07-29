Residents want more than money to fix issues on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Millions of dollars are allocated to help homeowners and businesses better improve their neighborhood on the Eastside, but those who live there aren’t happy.

The breakdown of money for the Eastside is nearly a million in federal funding and possibly $30 million in city money from the Jags Stadium Deal.

Neighbors on the Eastside have a long list of things they want to see improved in their neighborhood, starting with road paving and more stop signs to slow down speeders.

“There’s not one stop sign in this area. The road needs to be paved. They have a bus route that goes through here. The drivers don’t look out for the kids,” Sheshan Strongbow, who lives in the area, said.

Residents also want more speed bumps and police patrolling the area.

The special committee responsible for the Eastside development is expected to wrap up its work and have a final product passed by the end of August for the Community Benefits Agreement in the Jags Stadium Deal.

